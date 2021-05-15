Sens. Captio, Manchin announce nearly $3 million for Brownfields Site Cleanup in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,994,039 through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup (MAC) Grants Program to clean up Brownfields sites across West Virginia.

Specifically, this funding will support underserved and economically disadvantaged communities in assessing and cleaning up contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

West Virginia is known for the natural beauty of our landscape, making it even more important that we preserve our land for future generations. This annual funding will help support clean-up projects and assessments of our state’s Brownfields sites, improving the quality of our land and removing potentially hazardous waste. I have been a strong supporter of the EPA Brownfields Program and other initiatives that give our state the resources to protect West Virginians’ health and clean up contaminated sites for future development. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure West Virginia has healthy communities and a robust economy.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin(D-WV)

Brownfields restoration and cleanup are vital to our state’s economic growth. I am pleased EPA is investing in seven projects across the Mountain State to assess and clean up sites that may be complicated by hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants. I will continue working with the EPA in order to create new opportunities for West Virginia communities and businesses.” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

Individual awards listed below: