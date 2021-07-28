Sens. Manchin, Capito announce $402K for economic development investments in WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced funding for economic development investments for six regions across West Virginia.

On Wednesday, Sens. Manchin and Capito, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $402,500 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for economic development district planning. These investments will help identify specific economic factors and help planning councils create individual plans to further development in each of the designated areas.

Investing in our regional economies is essential to spurring economic growth and boosting West Virginia’s economy. I am pleased EDA is investing in six regional development councils across the Mountain State that will support our communities and create good paying jobs. The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and I look forward to seeing the benefits of these investments for our regional economies.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

To encourage economic development and incentivize business investment in West Virginia, we must bring everyone to the table, which is exactly what the partnership between the Economic Development Administration and leaders across our state does. These planning investments will ultimately help our local communities make infrastructure improvements, expand workforce training programs and manufacturing programs, and grow efforts that support entrepreneurs in the Mountain State.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

Listed below are the individual awards: