Sens. Manchin, Capito announce funding to protect migratory birds in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $200,000 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to the Nature Conservancy in West Virginia.

West Virginia is blessed with beautiful public lands and amazing wildlife, including many migratory birds that travel through our state each year. I am pleased the Fish and Wildlife Service is investing in West Virginia to help protect land with conservation efforts in the Allegheny Mountains, which will help preserve migratory birds’ habitat. I will continue to advocate for resources and funding to protect our public lands and natural habitats to keep West Virginia wild and wonderful.” Senator Joe Manchin

This funding is through the Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act (NMBCA) to protect neotropical migratory birds on the Allegheny front. This project will purchase protected land for conservation in a key migration path for birds, according to media release.