Sens. Manchin, Capito pushing for Medal of Freedom honor for Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., are part of a group of lawmakers urging President Trump to award Hershel “Woody” Williams the Medal of Freedom.

Williams, a Marion County native, is a Marine veteran and Medal of Honor recipient. The senators are citing Williams’ work through the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation advocating for Gold Star families, while educating and inspiring many generations of young Americans.

The senators said in part, “We are honored to write to you on behalf of all generations of patriotic Americans to recommend Hershel Woodrow ‘Woody’ Williams for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. This great distinction is reserved for Americans who have made an especially meritorious contribution to the United States. We believe Woody Williams, who has dedicated his entire life to service to our country, is eminently deserving of this honor. The example that he set during and after the military is truly deserving of our nation’s highest civilian honor.”

“We have the distinct honor of being led as a family and as a foundation by a true servant leader, Woody Williams. Even now at 96 years young, he continues to make service to others his mission and purpose in life. His commitment to bettering the lives of his fellow Americans exemplifies the true spirit of our Nation and serves as an example to all of us. We are so grateful to those who support bestowing such a tremendous honor upon Woody, it is truly well-deserved. He is our patriarch, our friend, and our hero.” Chad Graham, president and CEO of the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation and grandson of Woody Williams

“Hats off to the Senators from the great states of West Virginia and Mississippi for their outstanding efforts and initiative to have Woody Williams considered for the Presidential Medal of Freedom to recognize his 75 years of selfless service. Thank you also to the Marine Corps Veterans Association for their help and support along with Marines Top Hazlett (Ret), Mike Francis (Ret), and Clifton Addison of Mississippi.” Bernie Lyons, Marine Corps veterans advocate and Vienna, W.Va. native

Sens. Roger Wicker, R–Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R–Miss., are also advocating for Williams.

The letter can be read in full here.