GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS) — It may be surprising that West Virginia has quite the entertaining background when it comes to television shows.

Here are seven television shows set in West Virginia that you may have not known even existed. As a reminder, these are shows set in the Mountain State, not filmed in West Virginia.

Check them out and give them a watch!

Appalachian Outlaws

This show aired on the History Channel for two seasons back in 2014. This reality tv show is about the ginseng farmers who make a living wage from the ginseng trade. They must defend what is theirs in order to make any profit.

Barnwood Builders

Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Airing on the Magnolia Network, based in Lewisburg, this series follows Mark Bowe and his crew of West Virginia-based craftsmen. Their goal is to refurbish antique barns and cabins, in which collectors seek out from other states far and wide. One of these projects was pursued for a collector in Tennessee.

Buckwild

This was an MTV series that mimicked “Jersey Shore,” but Mountain State style. “Buckwild” followed a group of college age friends from Sissonville who lived their rural life to the fullest. It was cancelled after only two weeks when one of the stars showed up dead.

Hatfields & McCoys

This was a History Channel Mini-Series back in 2012. This show depicts the nasty feud between the two families on the West Virginia-Kentucky border. This show stars Kevin Costner as ‘Devil’ Anse Hatfield and Bill Paxton as Randall McCoy.

Hatfields & McCoys: White Lightning

This show was a reality tv show on the History Channel and depicted whether or not the feud between the Hatfields and McCoys could ever be resolved. The angle was having a secret home brew involved that a St. Louis investor offers a large sum of money to distribute.

Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution

Set in Huntington for its first season, this reality tv show comes from ABC. In this show, acclaimed Chef Jamie Oliver takes on the different food diseases that hit the United States hard.

Outcast

Outcast – Courtesy: IMDb

By a writer from of the “Walking Dead,” this show is a horror-drama, taking place in Rome, West Virginia. It is about a man who tries to figure out why he has had paranormal premonitions his whole life. A fun fact about this show is that it was not actually shot in West Virginia at all!

While the Mountain State may be known for its nature and scenery, the entertainment sector in West Virginia continues to shine.