Several north central students take top honors in ‘Renaming West Virginia’ essay contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s first lady Cathy Justice has announced the winners of her Renaming West Virginia Essay Contest. The first lady received 181 entries from across the state and was thrilled to see the creativity of West Virginia’s children, she said.

“I was so impressed reading these essays from our 8th grade students. They were very creative and truly took the time to honor West Virginia’s past, present, and future with the names they chose.”

This contest was the ninth installment of the first lady’s “Student Artist Series” initiative. On special holidays, she will host different art competitions or projects for students to participate in, encouraging creativity and promoting the importance of the arts within schools throughout West Virginia. The Artist series has included every grade from K-12th since its creation in May 2018 and has received a total of 8,079 entries across all nine contests.

First place went to Katelynn M., from Lincoln Middle School, in Shinnston, for “The Freed State.”

Morgantown’s Mountaineer Middle School student Addison K. came in second with “Machweo.”

Logan R., from Morgantown’s South Middle School, placed fifth with “Libertatem Terra.”

Honorable mention went to Mountaineer Middle’s Andrew M., for “Vandalia” and Mannington Middle School’s Brooke T. for “Seneca.”

A full list of winners can be seen below: