Several North Central WV students among Almost Heaven Art winners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, along with West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith, announced Tuesday the winners of this year’s Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition.

“These students really know what it takes to show off the beauty that West Virginia has to offer,” Gov. Justice said. “I am so proud of each and every one of these pieces and can’t believe we had to pick just a few winners because they were all that good.”

Awards were given out to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in three divisions: Elementary School, Middle School, and High School. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25, respectively.

Designed to showcase student creativity and the arts, this year’s exhibition showcases one-of-a-kind postcard designs that feature the student’s favorite wildlife and/or plant in West Virginia. Selected postcard artwork will be used by the West Virginia Tourism Office to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.

The winning entries can be seen below. A full gallery is available here.

Elementary School Division winners:

1st Place

Natalie Garrett, Grade 5

Davis Elementary School, Braxton County

2nd Place

Chance Martin, Grade 3

Anna Jarvis Elementary School, Taylor County

3rd Place

Kassadi McNaughton, Grade 5

Home school student, Berkeley County

Middle School Division winners are:

1st Place

Emily Garrett, Grade 8

Braxton County Middle School, Braxton County

2nd Place

Sydney Burke, Grade 7

Wheeling Country Day School, Ohio County

3rd Place

Maisey Duckworth, Grade 7

Andrew Jackson Middle School, Kanawha County

High School Division winners:

1st Place

Best of Show

Kyleigh Hoey, Grade 11

Huntington High School, Cabell County

2nd Place

Alex Solomon, Grade 11

University High School, Monongalia County