CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Education in West Virginia is constantly growing, and several colleges across the state are welcoming the biggest number of students they’ve seen in years.

While West Virginia University is reporting similar enrollment numbers this year compared to its numbers in 2022—around 4,500 new students—some schools in West Virginia are recording numbers that haven’t been seen in a decade.

West Virginia Wesleyan saw a 20% increase in new students from last year, which is its largest class since 2017. The Concord University campus welcomed more than 472 freshman to its 2023-24 school year, the largest number the campus had seen in a decade and 27.6% increase from 2022.

Even Davis & Elkins College said in a Facebook post that it is welcoming its largest class in the last decade.

One reason behind this boost is the impending closure of Alderson Broaddus University. Twenty of Wesleyan’s new students came from AB, and D&E, as well as other schools, made a similar promises to help those caught off guard by the Higher Education Policy Commission’s decision to revoke AB’s authority to grant degrees.

Meanwhile, Concord reported that its freshmen class is comprised of 95 PROMISE scholars and 9 FREE tuition program students. Besides freshman, around 141 students transferred in.