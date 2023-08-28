UPDATE (10:23 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28): Kanawha County EMS reports that there are 12 active water rescues happening in the region.

UPDATE (9:59 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28): Gov. Jim Justice on Monday issued a State of Emergency for several West Virginia counties due to ongoing flash flooding.

The counties under the State of Emergency include: Kanawha, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay and Roane counties.

The West Virginia National Guard has also been deployed.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has issued a State of Emergency for Kanawha County.

This is due to ongoing flash flooding affecting the eastern part of the County.

The National Weather Service has classified this as a life-threatening flash flood warning. Anyone in the affected areas is asked to seek higher ground. Do not drive through high water. Turn around, don’t drown.

Kanawha County’s Emergency Operations Center is active. Several different agencies and crews have stepped up to assist with water rescues and other emergency assistance.

A flash flood warning has also been issued for the Clendenin and Elkview areas. This warning is not considered life-threatening.