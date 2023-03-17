CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers with cars that require premium, mid-grade or ethanol-free gas have a chance to save some money this week at Sheetz.

Starting on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, Sheetz will cut its prices for those higher-grade fuels to match its prices for regular 87 prices at all Sheetz locations that offer these fuel options.

The offer will run through Friday, March 24, according to a press release from the company.

As of March 17, AAA showed that gas prices in West Virginia were averaging $3.38 per gallon of regular, which is about five cents higher than prices were last month and four cents lower than they were last week.

Sheetz lists its prices by location on its mobile app and website.