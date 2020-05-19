Sheriff: West Virginia man gouges out neighbor’s eyes over a loud rooster

PRINCETON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia man accused of gouging out his neighbor’s eyes over a loud rooster has been charged with murder.

Richard Wayne Ellison, 47, of Rock was arrested Sunday in the killing of Benny Foutch, according to The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Ellison told a detective he killed the rooster because it was crowing and then gouged out his neighbor’s eyes because Lucifer made him do it, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint notes emergency crews initially responded to a request for a mental evaluation. It’s not clear if Ellison has an attorney.

