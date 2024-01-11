CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is asking for people to sign a get well card for his English bulldog Babydog after she injured her leg a few weeks ago.

During the LG announcement on Jan. 3, Justice explained that his regular companion Babydog was not in attendance because she had fallen out of a chair and hurt her leg. At that time, Justice said she was having a “heck of a time” with the injury.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, Justice asked that West Virginians show their love for his campaign partner by signing a get well card for her.

“I know y’all love her as much as I do and she would appreciate everyone to sign her get-well card,” he said in a Facebook post.

Babydog fans can send an e-card with a personalized message using this link. The form does ask for the sender’s name, email address, zip code and phone number, although only an email address is required.

Babydog is on the upswing with her injury and was in attendance at Gov. Justice’s official filing to run for U.S. Senate and State of the State Address on Wednesday.