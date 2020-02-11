Silver Alert issued for missing Pocahontas County man

MARLINTON, W.Va. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Pocahontas County man who was last seen in Marlinton, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers said Jackie Lynn Gibson is a 71-year-old white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. Gibson is 5’7” and 165 lbs, according to troopers. State Police said Gibson was last seen at 27470 Seneca Trail in Marlinton, West Virginia, wearing blue jeans, a flannel shirt and a blue snowshoe ball cap.

Troopers said Gibson may be traveling in a 2001 brown Chevrolet Malibu with a West Virginia Registration of 1RW221. It is unknown which direction Gibson may have been traveling in, according to troopers.

Troopers are urging anyone with any information on Gibson’s whereabouts to contact the Marlinton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304)-799-4101, or dial 911.