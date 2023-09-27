CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have issued a silver alert for a New York man last seen in the Beckley area.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers and the West Virginia State Police, the alert was issued for William Heilman, 77, who was last seen leaving the Tamarack in Beckley, West Virginia around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. Kanawha County dispatchers also say Heilman has been diagnosed with dementia.

Troopers say he was previously traveling South on I-77 with his daughter heading to Florida from New York when they stopped at the Tamarack in Raleigh County Wednesday morning. WVSP says while they were stopped, Heilman took the vehicle and left the Tamarack without his daughter. While it is not known which direction he went, troopers say they believe he may be heading back toward his home in Chaffee, New York.

Heilman is described as a white male with black hair and metal frame glasses. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, according to dispatchers.

Metro 911 and the WVSP say Heilman was driving a maroon Chevy Equinox with New York registration “KVL2136.” Troopers say they are actively searching I-77 and the surrounding areas for Heilman.

Anyone with any information on Heilman’s whereabouts should contact 911 or the WVSP at 304-926-1908.