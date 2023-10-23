CHICAGO (WBOY) — After making his NFL debut last week, West Virginia native Tyson Bagent started his first game as an NFL quarterback on Sunday for the Chicago Bears and even picked up a win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 23-year-old Martinsburg native threw for a total of 162 yards and one touchdown pass in his debut start on Oct. 22, leading the Bears to a 30-12 victory.

Even before the win on Sunday, a news release from the Bears said “Bagent is already a success story worthy of a Disney movie.”

As a graduate of West Virginia Division II school Shepherd University, Bagent already had some major awards under his belt. According to the Bears’ release, he set the all-time record for most TD passes across all NCAA divisions with 159 and won the Harlon Hill Trophy as Division II National Player of the Year in 2021.

However, as a former DII player, Bagent said he never expected a guaranteed start at the next level and is extremely grateful for the opportunity with the Bears.

“But to look where I’m at and to look how everything has kind of fallen into place, just nothing but extreme gratitude and just feeling super blessed to be that kind of motivational role to the younger people in my family—be that person they can look up to—and just really motivation for everybody that may be at a smaller level and all the people back home,” Bagent said in the Bears’ release.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice even gave Bagent a shout-out on social media before the game on Sunday.

“Watching the Chicago Bears is a real treat today, with West Virginia native Tyson Bagent making his first start at QB. Wishing the Martinsburg native nothing but the best of luck! The Mountain State is rooting for ya!” Justice’s Facebook post said.

Bagent wasn’t even the only West Virginian on the team. Huntington, West Virginia native Darnell Wright protected Bagent on the offensive line during Sunday’s game.