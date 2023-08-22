PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The town of Paden City is under a do not use order for the entire town’s water supply and has been since last Wednesday.

Much of the town is looking for answers from city officials to be able to fully understand what is going on.

What we’re hearing is, you know, you can’t drink it, can’t flush the toilet, you can’t shower. So, you know, that’s pretty serious. Charlie Duke – Paden City Resident

The city received word from their laboratory that the PCE levels had exceeded the required amount for the water to be considered safe to use.

Much of the town was unaware of the issue until several rumors began circulating on social media.

Many residents said the communication on the status of the situation was minimal.

Main concerns I’m hearing. And the main concern I had was the lack of timely communication about this crisis. If you’re in the middle of a crisis, you don’t want to find out that maybe a day or even two days have gone by that you didn’t know about the situation. Patty Wright – Paden City Resident

The city is now awaiting test results after they flushed 900,000 gallons of water to remove the chemical, but the final decision on whether it will be safe to use will not come from them, explained Paden City Superintendent Josh Billiter.

”Once we get an all clear sample, the state of West Virginia will they’ll be the one to make the decision on lifting the do not use order. It won’t be come from us. The state will decide whether or not we’ve met the minimum requirement,” said Billiter.

Many people in the town are frustrated that there has been no definitive answer on what is happening or how it might affect their water supply in the future.

The citizens’ frustration is because nobody’s stepping up and taking charge. The leaders of this town need to step up and take charge and give these people the answers that they need. They’re worried about their family. This isn’t some little waterline break. This is a very serious thing that can and will kill people. Tonya Shuler – Paden City Water Crisis Group

The city says they are working closely with the EPA and the DHHR to resolve the problem and provide citizens with answers as quickly as possible.

Paden City Water distribution will be from the Paden City Fire Hall for the week of Aug. 21-27:

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

If you are homebound and unable to attend these handouts please call the office at 304-337-8581 during business hours and the city will arrange for delivery.