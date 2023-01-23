CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — SNAP benefits will be returning to pre-2020 amounts starting on March 1, 2023, according to a release from the West Virginia DHHR.

The DHHR wants to remind SNAP recipients that the COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be ending in February due to funding for the allotments being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began its Emergency Allotments program in April 2020 which increased household benefits to the maximum amount allowed by the USDA. Each household that receives SNAP benefits will also receive a letter notifying them of this change.

“Effective March 1, 2023, monthly SNAP benefits will return to the pre-COVID-19 Public Health Emergency level and will again be based on the household’s income, assets, household size and other non-financial factors,” said a DHHR release on Monday.

Janie Cole, Interim Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance, encourages recipients to begin budgeting as soon as possible to plan for benefit changes.

Any questions relating to SNAP should be directed to the Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Constituent Services at 1-877-716-1212 or to a local DHHR office