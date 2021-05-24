SNAP Stretch program now allows participants to purchase plants

CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WOWK) – The SNAP Stretch program through the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition doubles, or in some cases triples, the amount of money that a consumer with an EBT or pandemic EBT card can spend on West Virginia produce. But this year, that money could help you do even more by allowing people to purchase plants and grow your own food.

“It is good for the farmer, good for the consumer and good for the market,” said Capitol Market Outdoor Market Manager, Evan Osborn. “We offered it a little earlier this year so that consumers can use it to purchase fruit and vegetable plants, in addition to the fresh produce.”

Rondel Crihfield is an outdoor vendor at Capitol Market participating in the program. He said this is a formula that just makes sense.

“You pay $5 for a tomato plant it is going to be about $12 to $15 dollars worth of tomatoes on it,” Crihfield said, adding that people can easily grow the plants in a pot even if they don’t have land.

“It is not hard at all, but you’ve got to water it,” he said.

Crihfield said at least one person a day stops by his stand to take advantage of the opportunity. He is hopeful it will catch on even more to help people feed themselves and their families throughout the summer.

If you want to use the SNAP stretch program, leaders at Capitol Market said it is a good idea to go ahead and let them know. They’ve already distributed about half of the money available for the program this season. For more information, you can stop by the market office located on the end near Soho’s across from the restrooms.