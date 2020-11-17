Snowshoe delays opening due to very warm temperatures in West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – Snowshoe Mountain Resort is officially delaying their opening due to an incredibly warm November so far. And with temperatures expected to rise above normal this weekend, it’s not something they can make up for next week.

Snowshoe stated in a tweet: “OPERATIONAL UPDATE: Due to the unseasonably warm November we’ve been experiencing, and the overall lack of snowmaking opportunities thus far, we have made the decision to postpone our opening day until Friday Dec. 4, weather and circumstances permitting.”

They went on to say, “In the meantime, our snowmaking team will make the most of every opportunity Mother Nature gives us. So get those snow dances going and let’s all keep the stoke alive. After all, some of the snowiest winters we’ve ever had got off to a late start. Plenty of reason for optimism!”

In discussions last week, they had indicated that this cold weather streak would determine how fast they could open. Shawn Cassell, PR Manager for Snowshoe says, “Snowshoe can open up with 100 hours of good snow making.”

The problem…too much warmth in between the snowmaking means there’s too much melting off.

Snowshoe went on to say, “And while the lifts won’t be spinning for a few more weeks, we are happy to announce that we still plan to open our mountaintop village for dining, shopping, and adventure activities in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.”