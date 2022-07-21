CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Everett Frazier announced Thursday morning that some DMV services are up and running following a several-day, state-wide system outage that affected DMV services.

“I am happy to report that customers may now take advantage of our online services portal at dmv.wv.gov to do two of our most popular and requested transactions: vehicle registration renewal and driver’s license renewal. Additionally, these two services are available at all of our kiosk locations across the state,” Frazier said.

While the mainframe outage is still affecting services like title work and driver record updates, DMV officials said they are continuing to do everything possible to assist customers.

“Our offices are absolutely open to the public,” said Frazier. “We are answering questions, reviewing documents, and helping customers the best we can until the mainframe is repaired.”

The latest DMV alerts can be accessed on their website, here.