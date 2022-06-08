CHARLETON, W.Va. – Some families in West Virginia qualify for an additional COVID-19 Pandemic Response payment.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Humane Resources announced on Wednesday that those enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Familie program may receive an additional payment.

According to a release, a special payment of $465 will be issued to TANF participants who were active in the WV WORKS program in the month of May and are still eligible for the program in June.

The additional payment is meant to help families with the rising cost of healthy food and household goods. The payment will be automatically credited to qualifying families’ EBT cards on June 9.

For more information, please contact your local DHHR office.