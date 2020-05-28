Son accused of killing mother in War, WV

WAR, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the War Police Department and McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in War over a shooting. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Deputies said they found 77-year-old Patty Hawkins injured and not responding to treatment. She was taking to Welch Community Hospital where she later died.

According to court records, Pete Douglas Hawkins, 46, shot Mrs. Hawkins in the head. He was charged with her murder. Investigators said he is her son and lived with her.

Hawkins was arraigned in front of Magistrate Richard VanDyke. There was no bond set and Hawkins was taken to the McDowell County Holding Unit until he can be transferred to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the War Police Department or the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

