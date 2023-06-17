MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins has informed his team that he intends to resign, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman and CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. This all follows after Huggins was charged with driving under the influence by Pittsburgh Police on Friday night.

West Virginia University has also acknowledged the arrest, and is “gathering more information” before taking “appropriate action.” However, Goodman reports that Huggins told the team of his plans to step away from the program around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The Hall of Famer has won more than 930 games in his head coaching career that dates back to the 1980s. Huggins, a 1977 WVU graduate, was named as the men’s basketball head coach for his alma mater back in 2007.

Huggins’ blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when he was arrested Friday in Pittsburgh. Police also observed empty beer cans in garbage bags inside the vehicle and trunk of Huggins’ SUV. For details of his arrest, click here.

In 2004, the then-Cincinnati head coach pleaded no contest to driving under the influence. The University of Cincinnati suspended him indefinitely with pay and told Huggins to rehabilitate himself.

In May, Huggins, 69, was reprimanded by WVU following insensitive comments made during a radio interview. He was suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season, and his contract was revised, reducing the length of the agreement to one year and reducing his salary by $1 million.