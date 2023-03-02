CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia International Yeager Airport said Thursday morning that the airport has been notified by Spirit Airlines that it will end its service from CRW on May 4, 2023.

The airline will issue a notice of cancellation to all ticketed passengers who have booked flights after May 4, 2023. Spirit Airlines is advising customers to contact the airline directly for assistance by visiting its website or by calling 855-728-3555.

“CRW is very thankful to Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, our Congressional delegation, and the Kanawha County Commission for their assistance obtaining the Small Community Air Service Development (SCASD) Grant that provided the minimum revenue guarantee (MRG), which attracted Spirit to our market,” the airport said.

According to CRW, it will continue to actively pursue other air service providers to resume flights to Orlando International Airport (MCO), Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR), and other additional routes to our region.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R, WV) sent the following statement on the news: