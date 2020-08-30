Sports in North central West Virginia on for this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – There’s good news for sports fans in North Central West Virginia as the start of football season approaches.
All but one county in the region has been listed by the Department of Education as green on its weekly COVID map.
This means athletic and extracurricular activities are on, but only immediate household family members can attend them.
Cheerleaders and bands can also participate at home games.
Monongalia County is the only one listed as yellow, which means only parents and guardians can attend those events, as opposed to green counties. Cheerleaders and bands are still allowed to participate at those games.
The Department of Education will update its standings each week.
Only 4 of the state’s 55 counties are unable to host games or extracurricular activities this week.