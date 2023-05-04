CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While stargazers from around north central West Virginia may have been observing the May Flower Moon in the night sky, they noticed something else up above. A strange line of lights was spotted slowly moving across the night sky. Those lights were from a group of Starlink satellites.

So what exactly is Starlink? At face value, it sounds like something out of a science fiction film. According to the company’s website, Starlink is a “constellation” of satellites developed by SpaceX and is designed to provide high-speed broadband internet access on a global scale through thousands of constantly orbiting satellites.

According to Space.com, SpaceX has launched several of these satellites over the past few years and currently has 3,912 of them in orbit as of April 2023. If that number seems low to you, don’t worry. Science news website NASA Spaceflight has said that in the future, Starlink’s satellite network may grow to up to 42,000 satellites in orbit.

While the above video may appear to depict these satellites as having lights on them, this is merely a reflection. Similar to the moon, Starlink satellites reflect light from the sun down onto the earth which gives them the appearance of having lights.

As the Starlink network grows, your chance of seeing a satellite overhead grows as well. If you want to know when a satellite is over you, a third-party website has been launched that allows you to see where each individual satellite is in orbit. You can find that website here. According to the website, the satellite that was most likely seen by stargazers in north central West Virginia Thursday night was Starlink-80.

Video submitted by Luke Brovey.