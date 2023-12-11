CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than $111 million has been approved for construction and renovations of West Virginia public school buildings in 19 counties.

Anna Jarvis Elementary School in Taylor County is one of eight schools receiving funding to build brand new buildings, Gov. Jim Justice’s office announced Monday. A total of $7.3 million was approved for the Anna Jarvis project.

Other new constructions that were approved are:

A new primary and intermediate school in Berkeley County

Lubeck Elementary in Wood County

Vienna Elementary in Wood County

North Parkersburg Elementary in Wood County

Mullens PK-8 School in Wyoming County

Midland Trail Elementary School in Fayette County

Benwood-McMechen Elementary School in Marshall County

Funding for renovations projects at schools across the state were also announced, including renovations to Nutter Fort Primary School and Simpson Elementary School in Harrison County which took in additional students at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year following the emergency closure of Norwood Elementary. More than $5.8 million is approved for those projects.

Additionally, Tucker County will receive almost $2 million for wastewater upgrades at Tucker County High School; Gilmer County will receive more than $700,000 for renovations at Gilmer County High School; Barbour County will receive $1.6 million for renovations at Philippi Elementary; and Randolph County will receive more than $500,000 for a roof replacement at Elkins Middle School.

Gov. Jim Justice and the SBA present funding for school construction and renovations across West Virginia (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice’s office)

“I am truly proud to vote for this historic investment in our schools, because it represents our unwavering commitment to providing West Virginia students with the best possible learning environment,” Gov. Justice said in his press release. “This funding doubles down on our belief that every student deserves access to a high-quality education. These new and upgraded facilities will ensure our students have the resources and technology needed to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

According to Justice, this is the largest annual award by the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) since 2011. The full list of schools receiving funding across the state is available here.