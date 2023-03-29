LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials from the State Fair of West Virginia announced on Wednesday that artists Yung Gravy and Wilson Fairchild will be joining the lineup of musical acts at the event with the Buckin’ B Bull Ride also making an appearance.

According to a release, Yung Gravy is set to perform at the fair on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m., with special guest DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip alongside. Wilson Fairchild will perform a free show on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and the Buckin’ B Bull Ride will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled with the additions of Yung Gravy, Wilson Fairchild, and the Buckin’ B Bull Ride to complete the 2023 Lineup,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “We feel these announced acts round out an amazing lineup, and we cannot wait for the 98th Annual State Fair of WV!”

Tickets for Yung Gravy and the Buckin’ B Bull Ride are set to go on sale on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available exclusively via ETIX or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.