CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Thursday, March 23, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to forecasted hazardous weather that upcoming weekend and beyond.

(Photo courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

Per a release from the Governor’s office, the State of Preparedness remains in place for 30 days which means that state agencies, external partners and resources will remain on standby to respond when help is needed.

As of Thursday, severe storms, heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecasted for the entire state with a High Wind Watch also in effect for part of north central West Virginia.

The State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) will continue at Partial Activation. The division will closely monitor weather threats and remain in close contact with local emergency managers statewide for the duration of the event.

