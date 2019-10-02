State Police fatally shoots suspect in Nicholas County

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police say troopers fatally shot a suspect in Drennan, W.Va. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, sometime after 5:10 p.m. Troopers say the suspect was identified as Jack Thomas Naylor, age 50 of Drennen, W.Va.

State Police say troopers and the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, responded to shots fired call in the Drennen area of Nicholas County at around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival Troopers and deputies encountered Naylor, who they say was armed.

According to State Police, Naylor pointed a rifle at law enforcement officers and troopers then fired their weapons at him. Naylor was pronounced dead after the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories