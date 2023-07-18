BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — Officials with the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) have released the identity of a trooper who was shot during a traffic stop in Raleigh County on Monday.

According to the WVSP, Trooper Courtney Casey pulled over Scott O’Brien of Ohio near Sophia around 9 a.m. O’Brien then reportedly shot at Trooper Casey with a 9mm handgun during the traffic stop, grazing her elbow. Officials said he then fled police while still armed.

Troopers then launched a search for O’Brien following the traffic stop and encountered him near a wood line at Coal City at 7 p.m., according to the WVSP. Troopers said O’Brien was approaching a residence when law enforcement ordered him to drop his gun. Officials said that when he refused, troopers fired at him and killed him.

Officials said that O’Brien had been charged with murder in a neighboring state and that he had violated his probation.

Trooper Casey was treated at a Beckley hospital and has since been released.