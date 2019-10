MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – New details have been released on the soliciting prostitution case against West Virginia State Senator Mike Maroney.

Maroney waived his court appearance on Wednesday morning.

Marshall County Assistant Prosecutor Joe Canestraro said prosecutors are still working on the investigation.

Another pre-trial hearing is set for December 6th. As of right now, the trial will start on December 13th.

