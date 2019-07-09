State Treasurer’s office to hold online auctions for unclaimed property

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Unclaimed property is up for grabs as State Treasurer John Perdue’s Unclaimed Property Division is holding online auctions from July 2 – September 11.

All items auctioned are taken from safe deposit boxes left behind in banks over the years and put up for auction after the owner cannot be located.

“We love bringing the excitement of an auction, either live or online, to the people of West Virginia,” Treasurer Perdue said. “All these items were left behind in state banks, so it’s only fitting that state residents log in and see what’s there.”

Items currently up for bid include a highly- sought out collection of Morgan and Peace dollars with an opening bid of $200. Other items include two GPS devices, a two-way radio, a blood pressure cuff, a collection of six knives and Ronald Reagan coins.

Live auctions will take place at 5 p.m. from August 8 – August 17 in Fairlea, West Virginia at the West Virginia State Fair.

Interested bidders can click here to learn more about the online auctions.