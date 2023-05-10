CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A phone scam that threatens victims with arrest for missing jury duty has been circulating in West Virginia.

According to a release from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the scam calls have been reported for the circuit courts in several counties, including Preston, Nicholas, Putnam and Wood.

The release said that the scammer calls the tells the victim and tell them that they will be arrested or receive other punishment for missing jury duty if they do not send a payment.

Although there can be legal repercussion for ignoring a jury duty notice, Morrisey said if you receive a suspicious call, the best thing to do is call your local circuit clerk’s office, sheriff’s officer or federal courthouse to check if you have missed a jury summons.

“These calls can be unnerving,” Morrisey said in the release. “No one wants to get tangled up in legal issues, however it’s crucial to call local authorities when you receive such a call.”

If you think you have been affected by this scam, call Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808.