CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for this week as part of West Virginia’s Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD), during the drill weather alert radios will activate, and participating television and radio stations will broadcast the alert, including WBOY. Wireless Emergency Alerts will not be sent to cell phones or other devices as part of the drill.

The WVEMD is encouraging schools, businesses, hospitals, nursing homes, educators, community groups and government agencies to participate in the tornado drill and update their emergency plans as needed, so the drill may impact those with plans at those locations on Wednesday.

The drill is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. There are other events planned for Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week as well.

As of Monday, the StormTracker 12 team of meteorologists does not have any severe weather in its forecast for this week.