Stay poison safe this holiday season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As you prepare for the holiday season, the West Virginia Poison Center is reminding folks to add “stay poison safe” to their holiday to-do list.

The West Virginia Poison Center offers the following tips to help you have a safe and happy holiday. Those include:

Consider using artificial holiday plants instead of the real thing. Holly and mistletoe berries are poisonous and should be keep out of the home and away from children and pets. Many holiday items, such as decorations, toys, and cards, contain button batteries. Check items for button batteries and keep them up and away from children and pets. Button batteries can cause life-threatening burns if ingested. Eat holiday foods at the right temperature. Cook all meat to temperature. Keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot. Put leftovers away as soon as possible. If questioning whether a food is safe to eat, the West Virginia Poison Center recommends, “When in doubt, throw it out.” If enjoying a holiday cocktail, keep the drink up and away from children and pets. Make sure to clean up all alcohol prior to going to bed so children and pets don’t decide to sample the drink overnight or in the early morning. Pick age appropriate toys. Toys above a child’s age level could be dangerous. Toys with small parts can be a choking hazard for young children. Make sure all medications are kept up, away, and out of sight of children and pets. If having out of town visitors, make sure they have a secure place to put their medicines. A purse or suitcase is not a safe place to keep medications if there are children or pets around. If visiting out of town, make sure to check the hotel or home for potential poisons. Get down to a child’s level and see what they may get into.

The West Virginia Poison Center has medical experts available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even throughout the holiday season. You can contact the West Virginia Poison Center at –1-800-222-1222– anytime during the holidays.