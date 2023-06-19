ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) — A fawn was rescued during Tour De Coal in southern West Virginia on Saturday, according to Institute Fire Rescue.

The Tour De Coal is an annual kayaking event where boaters float 12 miles on the Coal River Water Trail in Kanawha County. Officials said that during the event, people helping with the Tour De Coal saw the injured, stranded fawn on the river bank.

Photo Courtesy: Institute Fire Rescue

Photo Courtesy: Institute Fire Rescue

Photos shared by the Institute Fire Rescue show the deer getting some much-needed care while being held and wrapped in a towel.

They said the fawn was given medical attention and was given to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.