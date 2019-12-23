Study finds top Christmas Carols in all 55 states

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen, but do you recall the most popular Christmas carol of all?

The elves at Verizon worked hard to find each state’s favorite Christmas jingle, just in time for the holiday season.

Montana’s top pick is “Winter Wonderland,” which is fitting since the state itself is a real-life winter dreamland. California kicks back to “Feliz Navidad” the most, while West Virginia, home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, routinely rocks out to Elvis’s “Blue Christmas.”

Between Justin Bieber’s seasonal album, “Under the Mistletoe” or Mariah Carey’s rendition of “All I Want for Christmas is You,” there’s a number of modern-day Christmas jams that can get anybody to rock around the Christmas tree.

But year after year, people go back to the classics. Despite modern-day riffs of Christmastime carols, the most popular Christmas songs are the originals—such as Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” and the 1953 version of “Santa Baby.”

Here are some of the more festive finds:

With sixteen states backing “Jingle Bells” as their favorite Christmas carol, the classic won by a landslide. The tune has been around since 1857, but did you know it was originally composed for a Thanksgiving church service?

as their favorite Christmas carol, the classic won by a landslide. The tune has been around since 1857, but did you know it was originally composed for a Thanksgiving church service? Brenda Lee, the iconic voice behind “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” recorded the jingle when she was only 13 years old.

recorded the jingle when she was only 13 years old. Some of the most famous Christmas songs were actually written by Johnny Marks, a Jewish songwriter that specialized in Christmas melodies. His greatest hits include “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.”

Check out the full list of songs by clicking here.

Let us know in the poll below what your favorite Christmas carol is!

Discover how SurveyGizmo will optimize your business! Please take my survey now