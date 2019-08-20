Study names W.Va. as the state with the second-largest decrease in drunk driving fatalities

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A recent study has named West Virginia as the state with the second-largest decrease in drunk driving fatalities during a 17-year-span.

One third of all traffic fatalities in the United States involve a drunk driver with a BAC of .08 or higher, resulting in more than 10,00 fatalities caused by drunk drivers in 2017 alone, according to a study conducted by QuoteWizard. However, the study says that 43 states have seen a decrease in drunk driving fatalities from 2000 to 2017.

QuoteWizard analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data for this study. Drunk driving fatality data is based on the total number of fatal accidents where drivers had a BAC of .08 or higher. The study then ranked states on their decrease percentage of drunk driving fatalities from 2000 to 2017.

West Virginia was one of the states that saw a decrease, and was the state with the second-largest decrease in drunk driving fatalities at 54.72%.

According to the study, there were a total of 159 drunk driving fatalities in West Virginia in 2000, which decreased to 72 in 2017. The only state that saw a bigger decrease was Minnesota, which decreased 60.09% from 213 to 85 fatalities in the 17-year-span the data was collected from.

