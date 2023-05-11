CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – If you’re planning a beach vacation, West Virginia might not be the first place that comes to mind, but according to a new study, a secret beach that is hidden in the mountains of West Virginia is actually among the top 60 in the country.

A study by Family Destinations Guide surveyed 3,000 American families to find the best hidden beaches in the country. Of course, the top beaches are in places like Hawaii, Florida and California—typical beach states—but you might be surprised to find several landlocked states on the top of the list, including West Virginia.

West Virginia’s best hidden, secret beach is Sutton Lake in Braxton County, which ranks as the 60th best in the country, according to the survey. The 1440-acre lake has 44 miles of shoreline, according to the lake marina website.

Fishing, renting a boat, swimming, camping and enjoying wildlife are among the many things to do at Sutton Lake. Unlike typical beaches, Sutton Lake is freshwater and manmade by a dam.

Beaches from other landlocked states that made the top 50 include Crystal Lake in Vermont, Raccoon Creek State Park in Pennsylvania, Lake Bennett in Arkansas, Rathbun Lake in Iowa, Flathead Lake in Montana, and Leigh Lake in Wyoming.

You can view the full list of top hidden beaches to visit in the summer of 2023 at Family Destinations Guide’s website.