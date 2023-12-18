CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re still not quite feeling the Christmas spirit this year, consider visiting one of these West Virginia towns that were ranked the most Christmassy in a recent study.

According to a study by photo book brand Mixbook, the 60th and 69th most Christmassy towns are in West Virginia.

Harpers Ferry was named the top town in West Virginia because it offers unique festivities not found anywhere else in the Mountain State. Every holiday season, the town and National Historic Park are transformed into a “Victorian Christmas village, where the charm of the 19th century is brought to life.”

If you visit this Christmas town, make sure to check out the old fashioned Christmas decorations. Another reason Harpers Ferry was included on the top 75 list was its annual Christmas festival, but it has already passed for 2023. (Harpers Ferry is also considered one of the best places in West Virginia to go during Halloween).

Wheeling, West Virginia was ranked the second-best Christmassy town. If you’re looking for an incredible holiday lights display, Oglebay Resort puts on one of the best in the state. The Festival of Lights drive-through display runs from Nov. 9, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024.

The city of Wheeling itself also has some of the most historic architecture in the state, making it have the aesthetic of an old-fashioned Christmas.

The most Christmassy towns in the U.S., according to the ranking, were Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Durango, Colorado; Lake Placid, New York; Stowe, Vermont; and Alexandria, Virginia.