CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia will have the highest percentage of Memorial Day travel deaths this weekend, a study released this month predicts.

According to data from 2012-2021 collected by insurance retailer Jerry, on average, nearly six people a year die in car crashes over Memorial Day weekend in West Virginia. That makes West Virginia the deadliest state for driving over the weekend.

Some people are more likely to be in a fatal accident this weekend, and some times of day are more dangerous than others. According to the Jerry study, 71% of victims are male, on average, and 42% were between the ages of 16 and 35. Additionally, in 67% of fatal wrecks involving people under 35 alcohol was involved.

If you want to avoid the most deadly driving time, according to Jerry, you should keep off the road from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 3 a.m. on Sunday.

You would think that driving in rural parts of West Virginia would be safer, however, according to the study, almost half of the fatal Memorial Day crashes happen in rural areas.

Some of the other most dangerous states per capita are North and South Dakota, Louisiana and Mississippi. Read the full study here.