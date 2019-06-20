Study says West Virginians prefer DC over Marvel

Superhero movies are proving to be box office hits. The Washington Post is calling 2018 the greatest year in superhero cinema because of the critical acclaim and profit these movies are raking in. And just recently, Avengers: Endgame grossed $2.7 billion worldwide, beating out every subsequent superhero film.

So right now, all eyes are on DC and Marvel as they release their next set of films: Joker, Wonder Woman 1984, Spiderman: Far From Home, and Shazam!, and everyone wants to know which superhero is the best. That’s what inspired the team at USDish.com, an authorized reseller of DISH, to use Google Trends data to find out each state’s most popular comic book universe and superhero.

Source: USDish.com

West Virginian’s favorite comic book universe is DC, and their favorite superhero is Batman. The states in the surrounding area seem to think the same. Ohio agrees with Batman, but Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland can’t seem to agree on a favorite hero. Pennsylvania prefers Catwoman, Maryland prefers Black Panther, and Virginia prefers Thor.

The superhero the most states like is Superman (8/51), and the majority of states prefer DC over Marvel (32 vs 15). Alaska, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Kentucky couldn’t decide on a favorite universe, but they all chose a DC superhero as their favorite. If you look at superheroes, DC is ahead by a hair with 29 of the favorite super heroes coming from DC and 22 coming from Marvel.

