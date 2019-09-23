Study shows that West Virginia is one of the worst states for teaching

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to a WalletHub study, West Virginia was ranked as one of the worst states for teaching.

Teaching can be a profoundly rewarding career, considering the critical role educators play in shaping young minds. But many teachers find themselves overworked and underpaid.

This combination of job pressures, low pay and lack of mobility forces many teachers to quit soon after they start. According to the National Education Association, about a fifth of all public-school teachers leave their positions within three years.

According to the most recent version of NEA’s Rankings and Estimates, the national average teacher salary is $59,660, and West Virginia’s average teacher salary is $45,555.