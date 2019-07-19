Study shows West Virginia as No. 1 most obese state in America

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new study shows that West Virginia is the No. 1 most obese state in America with 38.1 percent of its adult population struggling with obesity.

Consumer Protect released a study, titled “The Most Obese States in America,” which analyzed data from the CDC on obesity, exercise and healthy eating habits.

Obesity is a rapidly growing epidemic as the national average of adults struggling with obesity is 30.1 percent. This number has doubled from 15 percent in 1990.

Not only is obesity bad for overall health, it also has a huge impact on personal finances. The cost of treating obesity – linked to early death, heart disease and diabetes – is up to $210 billion annually.

Additional findings for the causes of obesity in West Virginia include:

Lack of exercise: 31.6 percent of adult residents do zero physical leisure activity. Ranking them No. 8 in the country.

Unhealthy Eating: 44.9 percent of adults east less than one fruit per day. Ranking them No. 5 in the country.

