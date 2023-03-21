CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new study said that more than 35% of high school students in West Virginia currently vape, which is the highest rate in the country.

The study by Drug Watch said that young people are the target market for flavored e-cigarettes and that about 25% of high schoolers nationwide vape compared to about 6% of adults.

The states with the highest teen vape usage, according to Drug Watch, were West Virginia at 35.7%, North Carolina at 35.5%, New Mexico at 34% and New Hampshire at 33.8%. According to the West Virginia Division of Tobacco Prevention, West Virginia also has the highest percentage of adult tobacco use at 25.2%.

Vaping is considered by some to be less harmful than other tobacco products like cigarettes, and West Virginia taxes cigarettes at a much higher rate than e-cigarettes—$1.20 per 20-pack of cigarettes compared to $0.15 for 2 milliliters of vape liquid.

However, laced vape products and THC vape products have seen an uptick in local schools in the past few years, and it’s become more concerning with the uptick in fentanyl use and overdoses in the past few years.

Just last week, three students at Mountaineer Middle School were caught using a THC vape while at school and showed signs of being under the influence of narcotics. A “Code Blue” for medical emergency was called and two of the students were sent to the hospital; thankfully the vape did not contain fentanyl, officials said.

Back in November, three students from Philip Barbour High School were hospitalized after “having very serious and adverse reactions to something,” which also, was thankfully not fentanyl. Officials did not confirm if the reaction was from something in a vape device.

Back in 2019, two Morgantown High School students were hospitalized after using heroin-laced vape pens.