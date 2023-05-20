CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia residents with the best punch recipes and a lot of state spirit are being asked to join a Punch Contest celebrating West Virginia’s 160th birthday.

According to a Thursday release from the office of First Lady Cathy Justice, residents are asked to submit an original (non-alcoholic) punch recipe inspired by state colors, Appalachian flavors or family punch recipes, where the winning recipe will be served at the West Virginia Day Celebration at the Culture Center in Charleston on June 20. Additional prizes will also be awarded at the birthday celebration.

“For generations, punch has always been a beloved drink at parties and family gatherings throughout West Virginia, and what better way to celebrate our state’s birthday than with a delicious punch contest,” First Lady Justice said. “We encourage everyone to participate and share their creative punch recipes.”

Participants must enter by June 9, which can be done by visiting the governor’s website here.

According to the release, recipe submissions must include:

List of ingredients and recipe

Amount of people the recipe serves

Other details about the recipe, such as special garnishes or why it is the best punch for West Virginia’s birthday can also be included in the submission.