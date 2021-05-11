Supporters of the For the People Act gather outside Sen. Capito’s office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginians are showing their support for a bill that’s headed to the Senate. The For the People Act is a legislation that addresses voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finances and ethics for the three branches of government.

Supporters of the “For the People Act” in Charleston

Specifically, the bill expands voter registration and voting access, and limits removing voters from voter rolls.

“This act would get rid of bid money, dark money in politics and that’s why it’s so important,” said David Crawley, West Virginia State Director of Un-Pac. “And we delivered those 29,000 signatures, so we hope that definitely got the message across.”

People from the groups Represent Us and Up-Pac were in Charleston, outside of Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s office, showing they’re support for the bill. Senator Capito sits on the Rules Committee, which is considering the legislation.

Un-PAC is a statewide organization made up of students and young people who demand structural democracy reform to solve urgent problems.

Represent Us is the nation’s largest grassroots anti-corruption campaign, bringing together conservatives, progressives, and everyone in between, to pass anti-corruption laws in cities and states to stop political bribery, end secret money and fix our broken elections.

“We wanted to let her know that Represent Us, a partner organization, did this polling which shows the majority of West Virginians support the For the People Act,” Crawley said.

Poll By Represent Us

The poll of 402 people, that was conducted from April 15 to April 17, shows 71% of West Virginia voters said they would like their Senators to vote yes for this legislation, 13% of voters would like their Senator to vote no, and 16% were undecided. More than two-thirds of Trump voters support the bill.

The For the People Act Legislation was passed in the house on March 3 and still hasn’t been voted on in the Senate.