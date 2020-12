CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Bryan Humphries with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an officer has been shot.

Kanawha Co Sheriff’s office say they have one person detained.



We are going to hear a statement from officers soon. — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) December 1, 2020

The incident took place on the 200 block of Garrison Ave, Tuesday afternoon. The suspect fled in a Red Dodge Durango heading toward I-77 just before 3 p.m.

The suspect was stopped at Garrison & Crestlyn and later taken into custody.

The officer has been transported to CAMC Hospital in Charleston, his condition is unknown at this time.