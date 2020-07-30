Suspect wanted for running down Beckley Police Officer with an ATV

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Detectives with the Beckley Police Department are asking for help from the public to find a man on an ATV who hit a police officer with his vehicle on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. It happened at the corner of Nebraska Ave. and Sour St. around 10:40 p.m.

Cpl. Neal Smith confronted two people who appeared to be involved in a drug deal. There was a man in an ATV helmet and another person in a dark colored passenger car. When Cpl. Smith approached them, the man started his ATV.

Investigators said Cpl. Smith tried to restrain the man but he drove away on the ATV and hit Cpl. Smith who received severe injuries to his legs. The ATV driver wrecked on the Rails to Trails a short time later. The driver of the car also drove off without checking on Cpl. Smith

Police are looking for Darrius Jamal Cook. He is wanted for Malicious Assault on a Police Officer, Fleeing from an Officer Resulting in Injury and Fleeing an Officer.

Anyone with information on Cook’s location is asked to contact Detective Nick Walter at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website. Anonymous tips can also be left using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

P3 TIPS APP